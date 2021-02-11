Due to extreme weather conditions predicted for this weekend and the high probability of not being able to run a safe event for everyone involved, the hosts of the state high school and middle school Nordic ski championships at Cable have postponed the event until March 6-7.

The championships were scheduled for Feb. 13-14 at the Birkebeiner Start area in the town of cable. The events are hosted by the Wisconsin Nordic Development League, a division of Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC).

