Due to extreme weather conditions predicted for this weekend and the high probability of not being able to run a safe event for everyone involved, the hosts of the state high school and middle school Nordic ski championships at Cable have postponed the event until March 6-7.
The championships were scheduled for Feb. 13-14 at the Birkebeiner Start area in the town of cable. The events are hosted by the Wisconsin Nordic Development League, a division of Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC).
