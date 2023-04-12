The first annual Ziigwan (Spring) Bimibaatoo run and walk series will be held on the Zhooshomekiikaanis skiing and hiking trail next to the Honor the Earth Pow Grounds at 5 p.m. every Wednesday from April 19-May 24.

Participants can register and pick up bibs starting at 4:30 p.m. The long race will start at 5 p.m., and the short race run/walk at 5:05 p.m.

