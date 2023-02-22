The Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) and Department of Natural Resources invite the public to get involved in April during the annual spring hearing public input opportunity.

The WCC/DNR Spring Hearings focus on natural resource-related questions and proposed rule changes. They will again be held in a virtual format, as they have been since 2020. This year’s online questionnaire will be open from April 10 at noon through April 13 at noon via the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearing webpage.

