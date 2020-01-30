At 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) will present the fourth running of the Seeley Big Fat Race, sponsored by Terrene Tires.
The Seeley Big Fat Race is a self-supported, low-key 14-mile fat bike race starting and finishing in Seeley. The race features groomed singletrack and other trails in the Seeley area, including some of the most challenging winter singletrack in the CAMBA winter bike trail system.
There is also a six-mile option for riders looking for a shorter distance. The event provides an excellent opportunity to get a taste of some of the groomed winter bike trails in the Chequamegon area.
The Sawmill Saloon is the place to be for registration before the race and for fun afterwards. Registration is $65. Riders may register online at Eventbrite or at the Sawmill Saloon from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday. Registration is limited to 125 participants, and the event is expected to fill.
All entry fees from the Big Fat Race will go to support winter trail grooming.
The Chequamegon area is quickly becoming a leading destination for winter mountain biking.
“This season we will be grooming over 50 miles of trails throughout the region,” said CAMBA winter biking chairman Jerry Wright. “This includes fat bike riding options using some of the regular CAMBA singletrack as well as other ‘winter-only’ routes in Hayward, Seeley, Cable and Bayfield,” he adds.
Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event may do so at signup.com/go/NuBZCgP.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/seeley-big-fat-race-2020-tickets-55117770736.
For more information about fat biking in the Chequamegon area, visit www.cambatrails.org or facebook.com/cambafat-bike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.