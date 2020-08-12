The Seeley Lions Club has modified the format for the 2020 Seeley Lions Pre-Fat mountain bike race, which normally is held on the fourth Saturday in August.
The club has created a virtual race that a cyclist can ride anytime between Friday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 23, using the same Pre-Fat courses that have been used in recent years.
“We’ve made this change as your protection and our volunteers’ protection is our highest priority,” said Race Director Ned Zuelsdorff. “We believe you can still participate and have a fun event on a great course, even with all the challenges we’ve all faced this year.”
All three courses will be marked no later than Thursday, Aug. 13, with arrows indicating that it is the Pre-Fat course. Don’t be confused by other event signs that may be present.
Rides can choose the race distance they prefer: 10-mile Citizen, 17-mile Sport or Fat Bike, or 25-mile Expert. Course information and maps can be found on the Seeley Lions Pre-Fat website.
All races start and end at the Kortelopet ski start area located south of Highway OO at the American Birkebeiner trailhead, about three miles east from Seeley.
Riders may complete their event at anytime from Friday, Aug 14, to Sunday, Aug 23. There is no registration and no fee for the event. Ride solo or with family and friends keeping social distant where appropriate.
Carry your own water and energy as there are no Aid Stations on course. There is no medical or mechanical support. If a rider has a medical emergency, they should call 911.
“Ride at your own pace and ability. The idea is to have fun,” Zuelsdorff said. “Take a photo or two during your race either on course or at the finish line.”
After they have completed their race, riders should complete the result reporting form and email it and one photo to info@seeleylions.org by no later than Monday, Aug 24.
Riders may ride the course(s) more than once, but are asked to submit only one result and one photo, using their best result.
The Seeley Lions will then publish all results and photos on their website, SeeleyLions.org. There will be no awards beyond the fun the persons will have for having completed the event on these great trails.
The Seeley Lions Pre-Fat event is the club’s major annual fundraiser. These funds allow the club to carry out several projects, including a new warming cabin, improvements to Silverthorn Park, as well as many activities for the benefit of the community.
There will be no registration fees for the 2020 Virtual Pre-Fat Race, but the organization accept donations from participants to make these community support activities possible.
Persons can donate by mailing a check to the: Seeley Lions Club, P.O. Box 861, Hayward, WI 54843, or by going to the GoFundMe page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.