The Lakewoods Resort 100 snowmobile races will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 9-10, on Lake Namakagon. This will be part of the national Cor PowerSports Race Series. Spectator admission is free.
Racing will begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 9 and go through 4 p.m. Jan. 10. Racers will traverse a 10-mile course on the lake.
Lakewoods Resort of Cable is no stranger to the Cor PowerSports Race Series. The resort has hosted numerous events in the past for the series and the course on Lake Namakagon.
This will be a two-day lake race, with the longest straightaway being 3/4 mile.
There will be pit parking available on the lake, shore and in the parking lot by the lodge. Pits on lake are ice dependent. There is an access road to the lake from the marina and the route to the marina will be marked with signs.
There will be COVID prevention procedures in place for race participants and masks will be required inside buildings.
Nelson Leasing has added $2,500 to the pro factory purse for this event.
