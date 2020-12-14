The Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes wrestlers have opened their 2020-21 season with some experienced grapplers and a good work ethic.
Coach Curt Gerber said, “We have pretty good numbers this year considering the circumstances.
“We are led by Calvin Mansheim, who was a 30-match winner last year and a regional champ,” Gerber said. “I have so far been very impressed with the dedication of this group. We have limited opportunities to compete this year and the post season is up in the air. With that said, these guys show up and work very hard every day.
“We have added some morning lifts along with our regular practices and they have really responded well to that,” Gerber added. “It’s a lot of fun coaching right now and we are making the best of the situation. We certainly aren’t taking this year off, we will continue to get better and improve."
The varsity wrestlers for the Canes include:
Seniors: Jason Yost (138 pounds); Ray Schmock (170).
Juniors: Zach Roach (145); Isaac Hanson (126); Drake Marks (132; Gaitlin Gunn (152); Calvin Mansheim (220).
Sophomores: Noah Christianson (120); Makiao Stone (285).
Freshmen: Hunter Lyons (126); Gabe Hanson (126); Brody Roach (152); Foster Chaon (160); Landon Montney (160); Bradey Gottwald (195).
Spooner meet
The Hurricanes opened their season in Spooner Dec. 8 with a 42-30 loss to the Rails.
“I thought we wrestled very well,” Gerber said. “Spooner has a veteran team and probably brings back as many starters as anybody in the conference beside Northwestern.
“Drake Marks (132) and Zach Roach (145) looked good in grinding their way to a couple of decisions. Calvin Mansheim got a pin for us up at 220 and freshman Hunter Lyons came back after being in some trouble early and got the fall at 126.
“It was really good to be back on the mat. I wasn’t sure if we were going to get any matches in this season, so we really appreciated the chance to compete.”
Spooner results
220: Calvin Mansheim (H) over Jacob Solveson (Sp.), fall 0:51
285: Ian Perrine (Sp.) over Makaio Stone (H), fall
106: Hunter Christner (Sp.) over (H), forfeit
120: Noah Christianson (H) over (Sp.), forfeit
126: Hunter Lyons (H) over Pheonix Heise (Sp.), fall
132: Drake Marks (H) over Kevin Retzlaff (Sp.), dec. 5-3
138: Jason Yost (H) over (Sp.), forfeit
145: Zach Roach (H) over Connor Melton (Sp.), dec. 9-2
152: Jimmy Melton (Sp.) over Gaitlin Gunn (H), fall
160: Brody Jepson (Sp.) over Foster Chaon (H), fall
170: Ethan Melton (Sp.) over Landon Montney (H), fall
182: Brandon Meister (Sp.) over Ray Schmock (H), fall
195: Carter Melton (Sp.) over (H), forfeit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.