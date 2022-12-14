OSCEOLA– The Hayward Hurricanes basketball boys were no match for the Osceola Chieftains in a non-conference contest at Osceola on Saturday, Dec. 10, losing a 63-20 decision.

Osceola took control of the game early, jumping to a 45-11 first half lead. The game tightened in the second half, as Osceola outscored the Hurricanes 18-9 for the 63-20 final score.

