Four players scored in double figures as the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team rolled to an 82-59 win over the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs in Chetek on Thursday, Dec.10.
The Canes led 44-35 at halftime. Henry Schmitt had 18 points, Niizhoo Sullivan 17 points, Chase McCallum 14 and Elijah Heyworth 11. Owen Stamp had six points, Ayden Froemel five, and Matt Halberg, Trae Stone and Ethan Wessel had two apiece.
The Hurricanes (1-1 on the season) will host Barron on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Boys hockey: The Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks broke a scoreless deadlock with a power play goal at 6:36 of third period and went on to defeat the Hayward Hurricanes 1-0 in a boys hockey game at the Hayward Sports Center Thursday, Dec. 10.
Logan Abric finished with 25 saves for the Canes (1-1). Hayward outshot Baldwin-Woodville 31-26.
The Canes will play at Rice Lake at 1 p.m. this Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.