Four players scored in double figures as the Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team rolled to an 82-59 win over the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs in Chetek on Thursday, Dec.10.

The Canes led 44-35 at halftime. Henry Schmitt had 18 points, Niizhoo Sullivan 17 points, Chase McCallum 14 and Elijah Heyworth 11. Owen Stamp had six points, Ayden Froemel five, and Matt Halberg, Trae Stone and Ethan Wessel had two apiece.

The Hurricanes (1-1 on the season) will host Barron on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Boys hockey: The Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks broke a scoreless deadlock with a power play goal at 6:36 of third period and went on to defeat the Hayward Hurricanes 1-0 in a boys hockey game at the Hayward Sports Center Thursday, Dec. 10.

Logan Abric finished with 25 saves for the Canes (1-1). Hayward outshot Baldwin-Woodville 31-26.

The Canes will play at Rice Lake at 1 p.m. this Saturday.

