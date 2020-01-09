The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team will look to get back on the winning track when the Canes begin a four-game homestand this Thursday night against the Cumberland Beavers.
The Canes are coming off a 70-61 loss to league-leading Northwestern Friday, Jan. 3.
“We need to figure out how to start faster,” said Coach Matt Albrecht. “We got down 20-4 to start the game (at Maple), but to our kids’ credit they kept fighting and took a lead at 55-54 late in the second half.
“We've been in a bunch of really close games down the stretch,” Albrecht added. “We just need to make a couple more plays to turn those games in our favor. Tommy Tiffany had his best offensive game of the season” at Northwestern, Albrecht said. “He led us with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Austin Wessel also played really well. He had 14 points and 11 rebounds.”
Looking at this Thursday’s home game, the coach said Cumberland “is one of the top teams in the conference. They are very athletic and physical. This should be another hard-fought game. I think our guys are ready to have that one game where we put it all together and hopefully that is Thursday night.”
Hayward 22 39 61
Northwstrn 31 39 70
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Tommy Tiffany, 7/16-6/8-2-20; Austin Wessel, 6/14-1/2-1-14; Henry Schmitt, 4/76-1/1-4-10; Tanner Johnson, 2/7-2/2-2-6; Niizhoo Sullivan, 1/6-1/4-3-5; Cole Phillips, 2/8-0/2-4-4; Louie Kolkind, 2/2-02-3; totals, 24/58-11/19-17-61. 3-pt. FG/A: Wessel, 1/1; Schmitt, 1/3.
Northwestern: FG-FT/A-TP: Andrew Klobucher, 10-5/6-27; Dayne Evenson, 5-1/1-13; Carson Nykanen, 6-0/3-12; Nolan Gustafson, 2-2/3-6; Jagar Stillson, 2-0-0-6; Jake Brill, 1-2/2-4; Preston Brilla, 1-0/3-2; totals—27/54 FG; 10/18 FT; 70 TP; 17 PF. 3-pt. FG: Klobucher 2, Evanson 2, Gustafson 2.
Rebounds: Hayward 36, Northwestern 32. Turnovers: Hayward 14, Northwestern 15. Steals: Hayward 11, Northwestern 9.
Heart O’ North Boys
Basketball Standings
HON Season
Northw. 4-1 6-3
Ladysmith 4-2 7-2
Bloomer 3-2 4-2
Cumberland 3-2 4-2
Che.-Wey. 3-2 4-3
Cameron 3-3 4-3
Barron 2-3 3-3
Spooner 1-4 1-5
Hayward 0-4 2-6
