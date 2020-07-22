The Hayward Hawks won three Independent League games in a row last week at Larry Somerville Field to improve their league record to 4-4 and overall mark to 6-11.
On Saturday, July 18, the Hawks won both games of a doubleheader against the Osceola Braves, 7-1 and 11-1.
The first game included a lightning delay in the sixth inning, but the teams finished the prescribed seven innings without further storm problems. The Hawks scored two runs in the first, three in the third and one run apiece in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Hawks finished with 11 hits. Ryan McGarthwaite led the way with three hits and three RBIs, while Keith Heinz (RBI) and Phil Zeigle had two hits apiece. Getting one hit each were Paul Danczyk, Terry Kilmer, Josh Kanters (RBI) and Tom Danczyk.
Starting pitcher Paul Danczyk went five innings to get the win, giving up five hits and no runs, walking one and striking out four. Jake Sande tossed the last two innings and earned the save, giving up three hits and no runs and striking out three.
The Braves committed five errors, while the Hawks had three.
In the second game of the twinbill, Jake Sande started on the mound and went one inning, giving up four hits and one earned run. Phil Zeigle came in and pitched five innings to get the win, giving up two hits, no runs and striking out seven.
The Hawks had just seven hits, but took advantage of eight walks and four Osceola errors. The Hawks tallied four runs in the third inning, three in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Austin Wessel drove in four runs with a double and a triple. Terry Kilmer had an RBI double, while Phil Zeigle had an RBI single. Tom Danczyk got the other Hawks hit.
Walk-off win
On July 15, the Hawks posted a 3-2 walk-off win over the Haugen Hornets on Paul
Danczyk’s RBI single in the ninth inning.
Starting pitcher Austin Wessel tossed five innings, giving up four hits and no earned runs, walking one and striking out three. Jake Sande pitched three innings, giving up three hits, no runs and striking out two. Phil Zeigle pitched the last inning and got the win, giving up no runs and no hits.
Phil Zeigle had three hits, while Josh Kanters added a double and Keith Heinz, Jason Rasmussen, Josh Kanters and Paul Danczyk (RBI) had one hit apiece. Jake Sande had an RBI.
The Hawks will travel to Haugen this Saturday evening to face the Knights.
