Thursday, Aug. 25

Hurricanes sports: Girls volleyball triangular at HHS, 5 p.m.; girls golf at Osceola, 9 a.m.; co-ed cross-country at Ashland—girls 10:30 a.m., boys 11;15 a.m.; boys soccer at Barron, 4:30 p.m.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments