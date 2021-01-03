Thursday, Jan. 7
Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts St. Croix Valley Fusion, 7 p.m.; girls basketball at Bloomer—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys basketball at Cumberland—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
LCO Eagles basketball at South Shore: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
Hurricanes girls basketball hosts Cumberland: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey at Northland Pines, 1 p.m.; boys basketball at Spooner: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys basketball C team at Cumberland, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
Hurricanes girls basketball at Ladysmith: JV and C team games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.
LCO Eagles girls basketball at Winter Warriors, 6 p.m.
Hayward Middle School girls basketball at Ladysmith, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Hurricanes sports: Wrestling hosts Superior at Intermediate School gym, 7 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Spooner: JV game 6 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.; boys C team basketball hosts Cumberland at middle school, 5:45 pm.; girls hockey vs. Northern Edge at Lakeland-Minocqua, 7 p.m.; boys hockey at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
LCO Eagles boys basketball at Winter Warriors, 6:30 p.m.
