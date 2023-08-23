Thursday, Aug. 24

Hurricanes sports: Girls golf invitational at Hayward Golf Club, 9 a.m.; cross-country at Ashland—boys race at 10:30 a.m., girls race at 11:15 a.m.; boys soccer hosts Barron, 5 p.m.; girls volleyball hosts Phillips and Washburn, 5 p.m.—JV at high school, varsity at middle school.

  

