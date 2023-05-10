Thursday, May 11

Hurricanes sports: Co-ed track and field hosts Hayward Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; softball hosts Cameron (DH), 4 p.m.; girls soccer hosts Washburn, 4:30 p.m.; boys golf at Turtleback, Rice Lake, 9 a.m.; baseball at Cameron (DH), 3 p.m.;

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments