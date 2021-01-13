Thursday, Jan. 14

Hurricanes sports: Wrestling triangular at Hayward High School, 6 p.m.; girls basketball at Spooner—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys hockey at Somerset, 7 p.m.

LCO Eagles basketball at Mercer: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

Boys hockey tournament at Hayward Sports Center: Somerset vs. Madison West, 7 p.m.

Hurricane boys basketball at Ladysmith—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles basketball hosts Mellen: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.

Hayward Bantams hockey home tournament (Friday, Saturday, Sunday).

Saturday, Jan. 16

Hurricanes sports: Boys hockey vs. Madison West at Hayward Sports Center, 2 p.m.; girls hockey vs. Wisconsin Valley Union at Marshfield, 1 p.m.; girls basketball hosts Ladysmith—JV game 12 p.m., varsity 1:30 p.m.

Hayward 14U girls hockey at Baldwin tournament.

Hayward PeeWee hockey at Siren tournament.

Hayward Squirt hockey at Rice Lake tournament.

Monday, Jan. 18

Hayward Middle School girls basketball hosts Cameron: 7th grade game 5 p.m., 8th grade game 6:15 p.m.

LCO Eagles girls basketball at Frederic: JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Hurricane hockey doubleheader: Girls host Black River Falls, 5 p.m.; boys host Superior, 7 p.m.

Hurricanes basketball: Girls host Bloomer—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys at Rice Lake—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Hurricane wrestling match at middle school gym: opponent to be determined.

LCO Eagles basketball hosts Mercer: Girls game 5:45 p.m., boys game 7:15 p.m.

Hayward 10U girls hockey at Spooner Mites, 5 p.m.

