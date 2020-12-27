Tuesday, Dec. 29

Hurricanes sports: Nordic skiers at Spooner Holiday Dash, Cable, time to be determined; girls basketball hosts Rice Lake—JV game 3:30, varsity 5 p.m.; girls hockey vs. Eau Claire Area Stars at Eau Claire, 2 p.m.; boys hockey at Somerset tournament.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Hurricanes sports: Nordic skiers at Hayward Holiday Dash, American Birkebeiner trailhead, Cable; girls hockey vs. Hudson at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.; boys hockey at Somerset tournament.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Hurricane boys hockey at Hudson, 2 p.m.

Hayward youth hockey: Squirts host Superior, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; PeeWees host Price Ice, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Bantams host Price Ice, 1:15 p.m.; 12U girls at Mirage tournament, Proctor, Minnesota.

Sunday, Jan. 3

Hayward youth hockey: PeeWees host Rice Lake, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Bantams at Superior, 6:30 p.m.; 12U girls at Mirage tournament, Proctor.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Hurricanes sports: Girls hockey hosts Superior, 7p.m.; boys hockey at Superior, 7 p.m.; girls basketball at Northwestern—JV game 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.; boys basketball hosts Northwestern—JV and C games 5:45 p.m., varsity 7:15 p.m.

Lac Courte Oreilles Eagles boys basketball hosts Chequamegon, 6 p.m.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments