Thursday, April 27

Hurricanes sports: Boys golf at Osceola (Krooked Creek), 2 p.m.; girls soccer hosts Spooner, 4:30 p.m.; boys baseball hosts Barron, 5 p.m.; co-ed track and field at Spooner, 4:30 p.m.; girls softball at Barron, 5 p.m.

