In a game with patriotic touches, the Spooner Cardinals scored three early runs and held on to defeat the Hayward Hawks 3-1 Sunday evening, July 4, at Larry Somerville Field.
The umpires for the game wore U.S. flag shirts. During the national anthem, sung by Tiana Jorczak, Spooner Rodeo Queen Samantha Kennell from Hayward and her horse Kota stood under the U.S. flag at the left field fence. Samantha then rode Kota at a gallop around the edge of the field, past the dugouts and through the home plate area.
Spooner’s Trevor Brimblecom held the Hawks to six hits and one unearned run to get the win. Starting pitcher Phil Zeigle took the loss for the Hawks, giving up five hits and two earned runs and walking one in six innings. Matt Flesher pitched two innings in relief, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out five and walking two.
The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Brandon Shutt. They made it 3-0 in the sixth inning on a walk, single, fielder’s choice and a two-run single by Shutt.
Gunnar Hansen had two hits for the Hawks, while Austin Wessel, Paul Danczyk, Phil Zeigle and Derrick Miller had one hit apiece.
The Hawks try to bounce back this week with a home game against the Haugen Hornets and a non-league game against the Osceola Triangles. The Hawks defeated Osceola 4-3 at home on June 25.
The loss dropped the Hawks’ record to 3-2 in league play and 10-4 overall. Spooner improved to 8-3 on the season.
On Wednesday, June 30, the Hawks thumped the Bloomer Fighting Wood Ticks 19-0 in the first-ever meeting of the two clubs at Somerville Field.
Austin Wessel (double, triple) and Paul Danczyk (double) had four hits apiece. Getting two hits apiece were Ben Henson (two doubles), Jake Brill, and Gunnar Hansen (triple). Collecting one hit each were Beau Girard, Mitch Zeigle, Keith Heinz, Tom Danczyk (double) and Josh Kanters (double).
Dak Doyle pitched five innings to get the win, giving up three hits and no runs, walking one and striking out four. Hunter Frahm tossed two innings in relief, giving up two hits and no runs, walking four and striking out one.
Independent League standings
Haugen Knights 5-0
Hayward Hawks 3-2
Spooner Cardinals 3-3
Haugen Hornets 1-2
Brill Millers 1-3
Osceola Bermuda Triangles 0-3
