I received two phone calls regarding last week’s column about robocalls. We have been barraged with them. The most cunning part of this scam has been that the phone calls have the 462 exchange.
Al Loveland called to tell me that the same thing has been happening at his house. His tale has an added twist to it, though. Al got a phone call from someone who really does have a 462 exchange. An angry someone who yelled at him — telling him to stop calling! Al, of course, had not been making the nuisance calls. His phone number had been hijacked to make it look as though it was he.
Betty Hutchinson also called about robocalls. Her husband, Archie, answered a call in which the caller claimed to be from “The Do Not Call Department.” This caller offered to stop all nuisance calls to the Hutchinson phone for an annual cost of $250.
It does not cost anything to be on the Do Not Call list. The website www.donotcall.gov is where to go to put your phone number onto the list. This includes cell phone numbers, by the way. Being on the list does not stop the calls, but it is a good first step.
This same website is where you can report nuisance phone calls. It is probably time for us to be diligent about doing that.
By the way, if you get a call from an unknown caller, and are instructed to press a number on your phone, it is best to not do that. You could be inviting countless more unwanted calls. It is safest to just hang up without saying or doing anything.
Another call came from a Spider asking me about masked elves coming down the driveway under the cover of darkness, ringing a bell and yelling, “Merry Christmas!” My response to this is that I do not know everything going on in The Web (aka, Spider Lake.)
I do agree with the caller, though, that it is a shame the elves only made noise and did not leave behind a tin of cookies. Message to marauding elves: Next year, leave cookies.
Very few, if any of us, got to see the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn (aka, “The Christmas Star”). Mother Nature gifted us with very cloudy weather for the last week in December. Anyone who got to see it had to have been looking at the very moment there was a break in the clouds.
The full moon will occur overnight on Dec. 29-30. It is called the Cold Moon. I am not knowledgeable about astrology, but have noted that astrologers are excited about this particular full moon. They say it marks the end of months of chaos. I sure hope so!
Did you know that there is now a restaurant on the Moon? I hear that the food is really good, but the place lacks atmosphere.
The year is coming to an end. There will probably be no holds barred when it comes to saying good riddance to 2020. As New Year’s Eve creeps in, though, will people be welcoming 2021 with cheer, or with apprehension?
No one responded to my invitation to share goals or resolutions for the new year. That means you are all stuck with mine. I have two goals for 2021: one of them is to play every piano roll that I have (tons).
I was just a little kid when my grandmother gifted our family with a player piano. Not the modern version that takes a disc, and you press a button and the piano plays. Oh no. My piano requires a roll of special paper to be inserted. The paper is punched with holes. Each hole corresponds to a key on the piano. As the paper rolls over an air-sucking tube, the keys respond and music plays. Oh yeah — the whole mechanism works when I pump the pedals. Lots of good exercise plus fun music.
My second goal for 2021 is to have fun. As much as I can.
You can start having fun in 2021 by marking your calendar for Jan. 31. That is when the second annual Relay For Life Ski & Snowshoe Event will happen.
I want to take this moment to wish not only fun, but many happy days for Paul Mitchell. I also send heartfelt thanks. Paul has taught me a thing or two about journalism, friendship and life. As if that was not enough, he has also been patient and kind when I made mistakes. There have been a couple of doozies.
News Flash: beginning in 2021, it will cost $5 per bag at the Town of Spider Lake recycling center. It would be kind if you could have exact, or close-to, that amount when you come. The recycling center will be open on Jan. 2.
Carol Donner is the first birthday celebrant of the year. Her day is on Jan. 3. Have a really good birthday, Carol!
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.