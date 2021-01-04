Spider Lake
The director of the Teal Lake Weather Station has submitted reports not only about the past month, but also about the past year. For December, the high temperature occurred on Dec. 10 when the mercury hit 44 degrees. The low was on Dec. 29 when the thermometer dropped to minus 12.
For the year of 2020, the high temperature was 91, occurring on June 8. The low was minus 24, on Feb. 19.
The director writes, “The storm tracks of major snowstorms so far this winter seem to be to the south of us, causing us to be behind on snowfall amounts. The official National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (aka, the National Weather Service) forecast for January calls for normal temperatures and slightly above normal amounts of precipitation. We shall see how that works out.”
Although we have not (yet) had much snow, this is a good time to check your fire number sign. Make sure it is not bent over or turned. It needs to be seen clearly from the road. Keep an eye on that sign throughout the winter, especially after heavy snowfall. It is very important to keep the snow from obscuring the numbers.
There was an accumulating snowfall just before Christmas. Pat Jones set off for work at Happy Hooker Bait and Tackle the morning after Christmas to find the store’s lot had not been plowed. His “snowplow guy” had a broken truck. Our resident super-hero, Charlie Brandt, showed up with grandsons and shoveled the store out.
Charlie flies under the radar, but he is always thinking about our community. He has a beautiful lighting display at his home every Christmas. At Halloween, too. He is the person behind the inception of the town’s Christmas tree. Thanks, Charlie!
In March 2016 I reported in this column that the Wisconsin DNR had just introduced a new program called “Snapshot Wisconsin.” Sawyer and Iowa counties had been chosen to pilot the project in which citizens helped to document the different kinds of wildlife roaming in our state.
Jen Stenglein, project coordinator, said at the time, “As things get underway, Snapshot Wisconsin is set to become one of the largest citizen science projects in our state.” She was right! In November 2020, Snapshot Wisconsin reached an impressive milestone: since 2016, volunteers had collected 50 million photos!
According to a DNR press release, “Over 1,700 volunteers monitor more than 2,100 trail cameras across all 72 Wisconsin counties.” You can learn more about the program and see some of the photos by going to www.dnr.wisconsin.gov.
By the way, our state parks have a lot to offer if you are getting “COVID-weary.” There are several parks within a short drive of our neck of the woods. You can stroll around, hike, cross-country ski and snowshoe. You can drive around. Simply taking in new scenery is good for the soul.
Vehicle admission stickers are required in the parks, however. Stickers can be purchased online, on site and over the phone. Go to the DNR website listed above for information about those stickers.
Maybe you are new to Spider Lake. Perhaps you have been here for ages and are only now having the time to be interested in town government. The Town of Spider Lake website has a lot of information for you. It is www.townofspiderlake.com. There you will find announcements of meetings and town activities. There are links to the lake associations, the Wisconsin DNR, Sawyer County and to State representatives. You can sign up to have announcements sent to you on your computer.
There is a monthly meeting of the town supervisors. It occurs at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. This month, therefore, it will be on Jan. 13. The meetings happen online and on site.
The Plan and Review Commission meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month. The Fire Department meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month.
You are invited to attend these meetings. Because of COVID, meetings can be virtual. It is best to contact Chelsea Tripodi, our town clerk. Her phone number is (715) 462-4860, or you can email her.
It is worth repeating that trash is now $5 per bag. If at all possible, please bring the exact amount.
Aluminum cans can be deposited in a special bin at our recycling center. Money obtained from selling them goes to our volunteer fire department.
Wednesday, Jan. 13, is National Stephen Foster Day. I cannot help but wonder how many people nowadays are aware of who he is. Born in 1826, he became “the Father of American Music.” He wrote over 200 songs, including “Camptown Races,” “Oh! Susanna,” “Beautiful Dreamer,” “My Old Kentucky Home” and “Swanee River.” You may know some of them from campfire sing-a-longs.
Do you recall my goal to play all of the rolls for my player piano this year? I have all of those Stephen Foster oldies on rolls. If you happen by my house on Jan. 13, I promise you will hear them.
There are no birthdays or anniversaries to announce this week. No one wishing someone congratulations, either. Spiders, you are invited to share these celebrations with this column. Just give me a call or send an email.
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
