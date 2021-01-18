Nomination papers have been signed and turned in. For the upcoming April election, the ballot for the Town of Spider Lake includes Tim Sheldon, unopposed for town chair; Kathy Overman, unopposed for treasurer; and Chelsea Tripodi, unopposed for clerk. Three people are running for two supervisor positions: Mike Lemminger (incumbent), Sarah Delaney and Mark Johns.
Thank you, Stephanie Martin, for having served as supervisor these past two years. Thanks to each of our candidates who are running. Spider Lake is very fortunate to have people able and willing to take on these positions. It is important that we show our support and appreciation by voting. Please plan to do so on April 6. You can follow town news on the website at townofspiderlake.com.
The town is working on creating a new website for us to use. In the meantime, there is much to learn from the current one. For example, did you know that there are approximately 100 lakes in our town? In accordance with the recommendations of the State Geographic Board, two of those lakes got their names on April 7, 1953. They are Narrow Lake and Bently Lake.
In the past year, our volunteer fire department (SLVFD) had 34 fire/mutual aid calls, and 35 EMS calls. (FYI, in 2008, there were 11 fire calls and 29 EMS calls.) You can help to support the SLVFD by placing empty aluminum beverage cans into the bin reserved for this purpose at the town recycling center.
You can also make a cash donation. A check for $10, $50 or for any amount will help. If you choose to donate, make the check out to: Spider Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. Mail it to: 10896 W Town Hall Rd., Hayward, WI 54843.
On Jan. 1, 1994, the cost of taking a bag of trash to the town recycling center rose to $2 a bag. Over the years, the cost per bag has gone up. Most of you are probably aware that as of Jan. 1 of this year, the cost of taking a bag of trash to our recycling center has risen to $5.
There was an event at “the dump” on Jan. 9 that had Bob Schroeder, our recycling manager, along with others present wondering if a protest to the recent rate hike might be unfolding. A customer arrived, bringing bags of trash in his pickup truck. Along with him was his dog. In recalling the story, Bob cannot remember what kind of dog. (Between you and me, I think Bob is protecting the dog’s privacy.) Bob is very kind and would never want anyone to think badly of any of his customers. Especially a canine customer. Did you know Bob keeps a notebook with the names and breed of every dog that comes through the center? He just loves dogs.
Back to the story. The dog jumped out of the truck and made a bee-line to the pail that Bob puts money into. The dog’s owner quickly ran to get the dog, but not before it lifted its leg, ready to “go.” On seeing this, several others also moved really fast to stop the dog.
Good news: the dog did not do “it” into the pail. There was no protest after all. It turns out that the dog was trained to relieve itself into a pail. The incident was the talk of the dump for the rest of the day.
So, yes, we are pretty hard up for excitement around here lately.
About 15 years ago, Dr. Cliff Arnall came up with the idea that the third Monday in January is the most depressing day of the entire year. His observations coming to that determination took into account length of daylight, weather, the arrival of Christmas bills, the aftermath of holiday parties and already-failing New Year’s resolutions.
If you have found yourself feeling blue just lately, perhaps this is why. Just hang on, though. In this neck of the woods, we acquire about an hour more of daylight in the month of January. Beginning on Sunday, Jan. 24, the sun will set after 5 p.m.
The full moon will be Jan. 28. It is the Wolf Moon. Legend has it that this name was chosen because in January you can hear hungry wolves howling at the moon.
On Jan. 11, my aunt received the card I had mailed to her on Dec. 4. The 2020 Christmas season saw more mail and more packages being shipped than ever before. COVID hit the shipping companies and the Postal Service hard during this time.
Be sure to check whether any payments you may have mailed really did reach their destination. A check we had mailed did not clear the bank. We called the utility company to investigate. We were told that we were the 11th call that morning about the very same issue.
There will be a lot of smoke in the air this coming week due to the blowing out of birthday candles. Several Spiders are celebrating. Jo Mazik’s birthday is Jan. 22. Tristan Ross-Rhea’s day is on Jan 23. Sue Grady and Eliza Ross-Rhea each have a birthday on Jan. 26. The happiest wishes go out to each of you.
Donna Nickel can be reached at (715) 462-9207 or at seulechoix@aol.com.
