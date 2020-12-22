Spider Lake
The Town of Spider Lake Christmas Tree is a happy sight. Be sure to drive by to see it. You will find it right next to the Smokey Bear sign on Highway 77. Also worth a drive-by is the magical Christmas tree on Brandt Road, very near to the intersection with Upper A.
Don’t forget that Happy Hooker Bait and Tackle will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 25. Call before going on Dec. 26.
The tradition of sending and receiving greeting cards this time of year is a precious one. Sometimes, life gets in the way of relationships. The string that holds us together can get pretty stretched or knotted. A card, be it simple and with only a signature, is sometimes all that keeps us connected for a while.
I spent a quiet evening reading Christmas cards. There were very few with photos of an extended family. Those with a lot of smiling faces really gave me a lift. There were many cards with letters enclosed. Some were handwritten while others were the more lengthy computer version. I think the word that showed up the most often, even beating out “merry,” was “weird.” A close runner-up was “safe.”
It has been a very weird year. Our job right now is to somehow stay safe, yet be merry.
The debate on whether or not to decorate the house and/or to have a Christmas tree continues. Marty Zych emailed a poem to me that was a parody of “The Night Before Christmas.” It ended with the lines, “Why decorate the house and put up a tree? Who will see it? No one but me.”
I read that while looking at our own tree. We, too, had debated as to whether or not we would put one up this year. We did, and I am in love with it. Marty’s email inspired me to write this:
As I sit alone, gazing at the tree
Precious memories come to me.
Mom and Dad put up the tree after we kids went to bed . . .
We woke up and thought it had been put up by Santa instead.
The little reindeer hanging there?
Mom took me to lunch one Christmas, and that was rare.
(The reindeer was on my child’s plate
It’s been on my tree ever since that date.)
Snoopy with Woodstock looking at him
Was a gift from when I was dating Jim.
The red and gold ball with icky spots —
That happened when my cat Spinner thought the tree was his box.
The light globes with falling-off coating that looks really bad?
A gift from my newly-widowed dad.
The paper snowman made by my then-baby son, Rob
And the fingerprint tree made by his brother, it looks like a glob.
It does not matter that I am the only one by this tree
Because no one else could see the special things that I see:
Days long ago, people so dear
I can see them all, even though no one else is here.
Merry Christmas!
