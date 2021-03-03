U.S. Ski Team member Johnny Hagenbuch of Ketchum, Idaho, won the men’s elite skate race at the in-person 47th American Birkebeiner Saturday, Feb. 27, while pro racer Alayna Sonnesyn of Plymouth, Minnesota, won her second Birkie elite women’s skate race.
Racers enjoyed a very fast 45-kilometer out-and-back course on a cloudy day with a temperature around 28 degrees. This year, due to COVID precautions, there were no foreign skiers at the in-person Birkie.
The Birkie course was hilly and rolling, mostly uphill on the way to Highway 00 and mostly downhill on the return to Cable.
The lead men’s pack consisted of eight skiers at the Timber Trail crossing with about eight kilometers to go.
Hagenbuch broke away as the lead pack of three skiers sprinted over the Birkie Trail pedestrian tunnel near the Great Hall and made a 180-degree right turn before zooming 100 meters into the finish.
Hagenbuch finished in 1:54:15, with Sam Wood of Ketchum, Idaho, just seconds behind at 1:54:18, and Tyler Kornfield of Anchorage, Alaska, taking the third podium spot in 1:54:20.
Hagenbuch, 19, is in his second year on the U.S. Nordic Development Team. He is a two-time Junior World Championship Team Relay gold medalist.
In the women’s elite skate race, Sonnesyn crossed the finish line in 2:06:45 to win her second Birkie skate title: she also won in 2019. Rosie Frankowski, Anchorage, Alaska, took second, just 0.4 second behind Sonnesyn. Five-time Birkebeiner skate champion Caitlin Gregg of Minneapolis finished third in 2:08:17.
Sonnesyn, who skis for the Stratton Mountain School and has skied on the World Cup circuit, said, “It’s awesome to be here. I absolutely love these trails. To be on the start line with all these woman and all the volunteers helping us, despite everything going on in the world, it was so awesome to be there.
“The race course was in amazing condition and it was so much fun to be racing on it with the entire ski community,” Sonnesyn added.
“I’m spoiled, because I know these trails so well,” Sonnesyn said. “I grew up racing and skiing on them. So I knew where the climbs were and started making some moves. Rosie and I broke away and took turns working on the downhills and flat sections. It was an awesome race. All those girls worked really hard out there.
“Thank you to all the people out there making the Birkie happen this year,” Sonnesyn added.
The winner of the men’s Kortelopet elite skate race, Kieran Mullen of Hazelhurst, said, “It was absolutely beautiful” on the trail. “The snow conditions were outstanding.”
Mullen is a junior at St. Olaf College, studying kinesiology and political science and planning to go to medical school. He said he planned to ski the Birkie classic event with his dad Jim on Sunday, Feb.28.
Prior to Saturday’s skate races, Clay Diggins, father of 2018 Olympic Cross-Country Gold Medalist Jessie Diggins, said, “The course is harder this year. You get to do the hills twice, rather than once.” He added that “To be here and do this in-person is a treat. The course will be blistering fast.”
Diggins added, “Her (Jessie’s) heart is with the Birkie crowd. She used to ski the Barnebirkie and Kortelopet (she won the Korte in 2008). She will be here one of these years to do the Birkie.”
The 2021 Slumberland American Birkebeiner and Kortelopet races were unlike races in any other year, with no international competition, no spectators, no busing, no indoor gathering or warm spaces, and masking required in the start and finish zones and aid stations. Skiers were asked to be self-reliant by transporting themselves to the start area, carrying their own energy needs and hydration vessels and social distancing in the start and finish areas. An extensive list of safety protocols and measures were in place for the safety of participants, volunteers, staff and the greater communities.
Top 45K Birkie skate Women: Alyana Sonnesyn, Minnesota, 2:06:45; Rosie Frankowski, Anchorage, Alaska, 2:06:49; Caitlin Gregg, Minneapolis, 2:08:17; Katie Feldman, Ketchum, Idaho, 2:09:11; Erika Flowers, Bozeman, Montana, 2:11:26.
Men: Johnny Hagenbuch, Ketchum, Idaho, 1:54:15; Sam Wood, Ketchum, Idaho, 1:54:18; Tyler Kornfield, Anchorage, Alaska, 1:54:20; Finn O’Connell, Bozeman, Montana, 1:54:21; Ian Torchia, Rochester, Minnesota, 1:54:23.
Top Kortelopet 26K skate Men: Kieran Mullen, Hazelhurst, 1:16:43; Declan Rodefeld, Blaine, Minnesota, 1:17:56; Nick Kjome, Maple Grove, Minnesota, 1:19:26; Maxim Maronde-Gusev, Chicago, 1:19:27; Johnny Nemeth, Sartell, Minnesota, 1:22:23; Dietrich Mattison, Madison, 1:23:51.
Women: Nina Chosy, Madison, 1:31:07; Liv Fabel, St. Paul, 1:35:12; Audrey Lahammer, Red Wing, Minnesota,1:35:54; Abby Moore, Elkhart Lake, 1:38:04; Aubrie Ecker, Eau Claire, 1:43:33; Fran Peterson, Barron, 1:43:34.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.