With about six inches of fresh snow and Sawyer County Snowmobile Alliance groomers working hard to prepare the trails, snowmobile riders enjoyed a good New Year’s holiday weekend on the more than 600 miles of scenic trails throughout the county.
There was moderate to heavy traffic on the overland trails and on many of the local lakes that have had trails staked by snowmobile club members. The Tuscobia State Trail also has been groomed.
The trails base was still thin and more snow is needed to firm them up. However, people were still riding on most local trails.
As of Jan. 4, the ice on a few large, deep lakes has not yet been staked for riding: Big Round, Lac Courte Oreilles, Grindstone and Whitefish. Also, Trail 18 between Callahan Lake and the Tiger Cat Flowage has been temporarily closed and Callahan is not staked.
Those lakes on which snowmobile trails have been staked are the Chippewa Flowage, Moose Lake, Spider Lake, Sand Lake, Nelson Lake, Lost Land Lake, Tiger Cat Flowage, Osprey, Little Round and Big Sissabagama, as well as Lake Namakagon in Bayfield County.
Riders should note that Nelson Lake has been drawn down four feet for the winter, so they should watch for rocks and stumps.
