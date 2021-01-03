The Great Northern Snocross Series (GNSS) will come to the Village of Winter Jan. 22-24.
Races will be held on Thompson’s Field, across from the Winter Huskies groomer shed on Grove Avenue, south of Highway 70 and the Tuscobia State Trail and west of the Winter School.
Major sponsors of this event include Hayward Lakes Visitor and Convention Bureau, Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association and Winter Area Chamber of Commerce.
Registration and practice runs will take place Friday, Jan. 22, and races will take place all day Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 23-24. There will be competitions for all age groups and sled classes.
Admission will be charged at the gate: $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. Ages 12 and under will be admitted free. Concessions and food will be available on the premises.
A snow queen will be crowned and she will be handing out awards on Sunday.
In January 2020, the GNSS races in this area were held at the Sevenwinds Casino.
Volunteers are needed for the 2021 event and donations are welcome. For more information, contact Dale Beissel at (715) 661-1294 or Jan Holmes at (715) 638-0337. Also watch the Winter Huskies Facebook page for more developments prior to race weekend.
