Blessed by bright sunshine and temperatures around 30 degrees, several hundred skate skiers completed their 45-kilometer American Birkebeiner, 26-kilometer Kortelopet or 14-kilometer Prince Haakon trail trek on the first day of the 2021 in-person events Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Skiers started and finished at the Birkie trailhead near the former Telemark Lodge in the town of Cable. They traversed a loop course that stretched as far south as Highway 00 east of Seeley.
A new finish zone included a small hill about 100 yards before the finish line.
Just after he finished his seventh Birkebeiner, Cory Ellertson of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, said “the first half of the course was really good, but the track slowed down a lot as the day went on. It didn’t feel like there was any downhills the last half of the race.”
As she prepared to do her second Birkebeiner, Jane Lonnquist of Edina, Minnesota, said “The course is so beautiful. I will miss the local fans.”
Spectators are not allowed at this year’s Birkebeiner events. However, individuals could pay a fee to have a self-portrait cut-out posted on the fence near the finish line, with proceeds devoted to the development of youth skier groups.
