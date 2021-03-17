The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community that a convicted sex offender, 29-year-old Brandon Hill, will be moving to Sawyer County. He will be released into the community Monday, March 22, and will reside at 3721W Martin Street in Radisson.
Hill was convicted Feb. 18, 2014, in Sawyer County Court on two counts of exposing a child to harmful materials. According to the criminal complaint filed against him, from June 23-25, 2013, Hill exchanged nude photos with a 15-year-old girl by cell phone. Seven counts of possessing child pornography on his cell phone were dismissed and read in.
Hill was placed on four years of probation, with requirements that he take counseling, obtain a sex offender assessment, register with the state Sex Offender Registry, earn a GED or HSED and provide a DNA sample.
Hill remains under the close supervision of local probation agents. He is also required to follow specific and detailed rules prescribed by the Department of Corrections,including no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with victims, cooperate with lifetime GPS Monitoring and a lifetime registration with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program. The Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry can be located at www.widocoffenders.org.
If anyone observes Hill engaged in an activity that may violate the terms of his probation-parole rules or may be in violation of the law, please contact Sawyer County Dispatch at (715) 634-5213 or the Sawyer County Department of Corrections Probation Office at (715) 634-2929.
“Sex Offenders have always lived in our communities; but it was not until the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community,” Sheriff Doug Mrotek said.
