A couple of years ago the Seeley Lions converted an unused tennis court at the Town of Lenroot Silverthorn Park into two temporary pickleball courts.
The Lions also set up an equipment box at the park with paddles and balls that could be borrowed. The public response was incredible; people want to play pickleball.
One group led by Tom and Lorna Gleason on Sundays loved the facility so much that they approached the Lions club and offered to provide funding and people power to upgrade two permanent courts. Others pitched in to make this possible.
Dale Mrotek supplied all the foundations for the permanent nets and helped with installation. Bob and Susan Lomasney, Jeff and Pat Rankins and Tom Rowley all helped with resurfacing, lining and painting. Seeley Lions members helped tape and line the third temporary court under the direction of Tom Rowley.
This upgrade was completed early this summer thanks to many volunteer hours. The two new permanent courts are used daily by many different age groups at various levels of play. People also have randomly donated to help with expenses. Those funds have helped supply paddles and balls for people to use and return to the equipment box.
Tom Gleason has already run one successful pickleball clinic and there are plans for a second. A tournament was rained out in early July but was successfully held this past weekend
The Town of Lenroot has been approached to help with the expense of converting the remaining area of the tennis court into a third pickleball court.
The Silverthorn Park courts are open to the public on a first-come bases. If you are having a party at Silverthorn, permits are required from the Town of Lenroot.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, the first annual Silverthorn Pickleball Tournament was held in Seeley. This event was organized by local Pickleball expert Tom Gleason, with help from the Seeley Lions. All profits will be donated to the Lion’s Club.
In the Intermediate and up division, 10 teams battled for the championship. Dale Mrotek and Tom Gleason captured first place, with Jeff Rankins and Mark Lybeck finishing second. The Advanced Beginner group had four teams competing. Kris And Jeff Tollefson were the champions, with Claudi Bosman and Lorna Gleason finishing second.
