At their March 6 special meeting, the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education approved guaranteed maximum prices for the high school and primary school referendum building addition and renovation projects, which will get underway this June.

Total project costs are set at $12,030,441 for the primary school and $29,883,864 for the high school, which include construction and “soft costs.”

