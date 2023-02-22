At its Monday Feb. 20 regular meeting, the. Hayward Community Schools Board voted to renew staff health insurance through Health Partners. Rates for 2023-24 will increase 2.01 percent, along with a two-year rate cap of 7 percent for 2024-25 and 2025-26 years. The wellness program that has been implemented over the last three years contributes to this renewal rate, said district finance director Jenifer Frank.

Frank reported that dental insurance rates will remain flat for 2023-24 through the Northern School District Trust.

