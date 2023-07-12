School digital technology plans outlined

Janelle Disher, Hayward Community Schools digital infrastructure specialist, speaks to the school board July 5 about the digital technology updates implemented in the schools.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

At their July 5 special meeting, the Hayward Community School board heard a report on updated computer technology which will be installed for students and staff.

Technology integration specialists Janelle Disher and Paul Anderson presented a powerpoint update to the board on new computer infrastructure.

  

