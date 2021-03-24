The U.S. Small Business Administration is launching a splash page for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) application portal in anticipation of opening applications for the critical economic relief program on Thursday, April 8.
“Help is here for venue operators hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The SBA has worked diligently to build the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program from the ground up to assist and address the diverse eligibility requirements of each type of applicant and we will open for applications on April 8,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said. “The SBA knows these venues are critical to America’s economy and understands how hard they’ve been impacted, as they were among the first to shutter. This vital economic aid will provide a much-needed lifeline for live venues, museums, movie theatres and many more.”
Prior to the official SVOG application opening, the SBA will host a national informational webinar to highlight the application process for potential eligible entities from 1:30 to 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 30.
