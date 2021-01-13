Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED... .A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the Northland with it lingering longest along portions of the South Shore due to lake effects. Significant snowfall will be possible with amounts in excess of eight inches with some areas seeing around a foot. Light freezing rain will be possible tonight from the Brainerd Lakes are to International Falls before changing over to snow. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday and Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&