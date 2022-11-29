The Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday that hunters in Sawyer County registered 636 bucks and 256 antlerless deer during the nine-day gun season that concluded Sunday Nov. 27, 2022. This was 20.5 percent more than last year’s harvest for bucks and 24.9 percent more for antlerless. The total number of deer harvested was up 2.6 percent from last year’s 9-day season.

Also, this year’s nine-day harvest in Sawyer County was 2.6 percent more than the 5-year average harvest for bucks and 14 percent less for antlerless. The overall total this year is 2.8 percent less than the 5-year average.

