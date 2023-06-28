Sawyer County Wood Chop

Andrew Gollnick competes in the men’s standing chop at the Sawyer County Wood chop contest during the Hayward Musky Festival Saturday June 24

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Athletes from across the country, including many frequent competitors in the Lumberjack World Championships, competed in the Sawyer County Wood Chop event during the Hayward Musky Festival Saturday June 24.

The event was held before a large and enthusiastic crowd of spectators at a new location, the City of Hayward parking lot near the fire hall at the corner of Dakota Avenue and Second Street.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments