A Discover Wisconsin television episode titled “Tales from the Trails” airs this weekend, featuring Sawyer County’s off-road snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trails.
The episode premiered on YouTube and Discover Wisconsin’s website April 14. The show is sponsored by the Hayward Lakes Visitors and Convention Bureau.
The show will be broadcast Saturday, April 17, at 5:30 a.m. on KBJR Channel 6 out of Duluth-Superior, 10 a.m. on Fox Sports North, and 6:30 p.m. on CBS Channel 3 out of Duluth-Superior.
The episode will re-air again this October, and will be available in May to stream on DiscoverWisconsin.com.
The episode’s co-sponsors include the Sawyer County Snowmobile and ATV Alliance and approximately 16 individuals.
