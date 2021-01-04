May 3, 1922 — January 3, 2021
Ruth M. Zach, 98, of Hayward died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Ruth Marie Folwick was born May 3, 1922 in Minnesota, the daughter of Ivor and Ethel (Meuren-Anderson) Folwick. She was raised and graduated from high school in Milaca, Minnesota. During World War II Ruth worked at the ammunition plant in Minneapolis for several years. She was united in marriage to Roy Zach on Jan. 5, 1947, and they had one daughter, Judith. They lived on a mink farm in South Range, then moved to the farm in Webster.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith Zach-Gould; honorary daughter, Regina Henry; and grandchildren, Walter Henry, Ethan Henry and Feather Henry.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Ivor and Ethel; husband, Roy; son-in-law, Ladd Gould; brother, Lewis Folwick; and sister, Carol Heruith.
Private family services will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
