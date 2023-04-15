...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Wisconsin and northwest
Wisconsin, including the following areas, in north central
Wisconsin, Price County. In northwest Wisconsin, Ashland,
Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1226 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported river rises
and water across roadways due snowmelt in the advisory area.
Minor flooding is already occurring.
- Rain this weekend will increase the rate of remaining
snowmelt and the resulting runoff will cause water levels in
area rivers to rise. Minor flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Superior, Spooner, Park Falls, Hayward, Chippewa Flowage
East, Chippewa Flowage West, Turtle Flambeau Flowage,
Ashland, Washburn, Hurley, Phillips, Mercer, Shell Lake,
Grantsburg, Sanborn, Hawthorne, Iron River, Lake Nebagamon,
Round Lake and Trego.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This should be a wet and heavy snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
National Park Service river access points along the entire Namekagon and St. Croix rivers are temporarily closed due to flood conditions.
River conditions on the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers are currently very high, fast flowing, and cold with significant amounts of floating debris, creating hazardous river conditions for river users and park visitors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.