The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team rallied from a 22-11 halftime deficit to forge a 34-33 lead over the Rice Lake Warriors, only to see the Warriors pull away for a 39-34 nonconference win Dec. 29 at the RJS Gym at Hayward High School.
Brooke Quast hit a 3-point basket to give Hayward its first lead at 32-29 with 6:20 to go in the game. Ana Johnson fed MaeKayla Cadotte for an inside basket that gave the Canes a 34-31 margin.
With 1-1/2 minutes to go, the Warriors went into a slowdown offense to protect a 35-34 lead. Following a Rice Lake interception, Jordan Roethel hit two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put the Warriors up 37-34. Hayward missed a 3-point shot and Rice Lake’s Grace Forsberg was fouled and hit two free throws to make the final score 39-34.
MaeKayla Cadotte led the Canes with 12 points, while Brynn Olson led the Warriors with 21 points, including five 3-point baskets.
Rice Lake improved to 5-3 on the season while Hayward fell to 3-3 overall.
The Hurricanes will play at Bloomer this Thursday and will host Cumberland on Friday.
Hayward 11 23 — 34 Rice Lake 22 16 — 39
Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP; MaeKayla Cadotte, 6-0/1-2-12; Ana Johnson, 3-1/1-3-8; Brooke Quast, 2-0-2-5; Holly Miller, 1-2/2-3-5; Allie Zawistowski,1-0-0-2; Jessica
Aubart,1-0-1-2; Mikailah Kosterman, 0-0-4-0; Kayla Weller, 0-0-1-0; totals, 14-3/4-16-34; 3-pt. FG: Quast, Johnson, Miller.
Rice Lake: Brynn Olson, 7-2/2-2-21; Jordan Pagac, 1-1/4-0-5; Jordan Roethel, 1-3/5-2-5; Eliana Sheplee, 2-0-0-4; Callie Karstens, 01-0-1-2; Grace Forsberg, 0-2/2-0-2; totals, 12-9/13-10-39. 3-pt. FG: Olson 5, Pagac.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.