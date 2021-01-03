Girls hoops, cadotte

Maekayla Cadotte drives for a basket during the Hurricane basketball game against Rice Lake on Dec. 22.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team rallied from a 22-11 halftime deficit to forge a 34-33 lead over the Rice Lake Warriors, only to see the Warriors pull away for a 39-34 nonconference win Dec. 29 at the RJS Gym at Hayward High School.

Brooke Quast hit a 3-point basket to give Hayward its first lead at 32-29 with 6:20 to go in the game. Ana Johnson fed MaeKayla Cadotte for an inside basket that gave the Canes a 34-31 margin.

With 1-1/2 minutes to go, the Warriors went into a slowdown offense to protect a 35-34 lead. Following a Rice Lake interception, Jordan Roethel hit two free throws with 10.5 seconds left to put the Warriors up 37-34. Hayward missed a 3-point shot and Rice Lake’s Grace Forsberg was fouled and hit two free throws to make the final score 39-34.

MaeKayla Cadotte led the Canes with 12 points, while Brynn Olson led the Warriors with 21 points, including five 3-point baskets.

Rice Lake improved to 5-3 on the season while Hayward fell to 3-3 overall.

The Hurricanes will play at Bloomer this Thursday and will host Cumberland on Friday.

Hayward 11 23 — 34 Rice Lake 22 16 — 39

Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP; MaeKayla Cadotte, 6-0/1-2-12; Ana Johnson, 3-1/1-3-8; Brooke Quast, 2-0-2-5; Holly Miller, 1-2/2-3-5; Allie Zawistowski,1-0-0-2; Jessica

Aubart,1-0-1-2; Mikailah Kosterman, 0-0-4-0; Kayla Weller, 0-0-1-0; totals, 14-3/4-16-34; 3-pt. FG: Quast, Johnson, Miller.

Rice Lake: Brynn Olson, 7-2/2-2-21; Jordan Pagac, 1-1/4-0-5; Jordan Roethel, 1-3/5-2-5; Eliana Sheplee, 2-0-0-4; Callie Karstens, 01-0-1-2; Grace Forsberg, 0-2/2-0-2; totals, 12-9/13-10-39. 3-pt. FG: Olson 5, Pagac.

