The Rice Lake Warriors skated past the Hayward Hurricanes 3-1 in a boys hockey Division 2 sectional semifinal playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Rice Lake Hockey Arena.

Logan Asp scored unassisted at 14:39 of the first period to give the Canes a 1-0 lead.

Rice Lake’s Cole Fenske scored on a power play at 11:30 of the second period to tie the score at 1-1. Then Bryce Brettingen tallied at 13:12 to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead going into the third period.

Rice Lake’s Tristan Scheurer scored an empty net goal at 16:46 of the third period to make the final score 3-1.

Logan Abric had 28 saves for the Canes and Griffin Van Gilder had 18 saves for the Warriors. Rice Lake outshot Hayward 31-19.

Rice Lake (12-6 on the season) will host the Superior Spartans for the sectional championship this Friday night. The Hurricanes finish their season with a 12-7 record.

