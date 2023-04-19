Campbell at bat

Sadie Campbell sends a double to right center during the Hurricanes’ game at Rice Lake Friday April 14.

 Travis Nyhus, Rice Lake Chronotype

The Rice Lake Warriors scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Hayward Hurricanes in a non-conference softball game in Rice Lake Friday, April 14. It was the outdoor season opener for the Canes.

Kamryn Kunz pitched the win for Rice Lake, striking out seven batters. Hayward’s two runs were unearned.

