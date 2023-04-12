Three editorial staff members of the Sawyer County Record earned awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation Better Newspaper Contest for 2021-22. The award winners were announced at the WNA annual convention in Madison March 24, 2023.

The contest drew 2,230 entries from 106 newspapers and included editions published from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments