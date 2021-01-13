A night ski and snowshoe event to benefit the Sawyer County Chapter of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Samuel C. Johnson Center of the Highway 00 Birkebeiner trailhead. It is hosted by First Lutheran Church of Hayward.

People are invited to participate virtually or in person on a lighted ski loop and snowshoe trail. They are asked to please wear a face coverings and practice social distancing at gathering points.

Participants are asked to donate $10 per person to the Relay For Life to fight cancer. They also may have a trail star dedicated to a loved one.

There will be hot cocoa on site, a prayer loop and a bonfire.

For more information and to print a registration form, visit RelayForLifeofSawyerCounty.org. Registrations also may be dropped off at First Lutheran Church.

