Town of Bass Lake
7762N Otte Road from Harold J. and Cindy E. Rasmussen of Onalaska to Timothy D. and Deborah J. Edwards of Oregon. $282,600. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
8500N Hilltop Road from William J. Tremaine (AKA William J. Tremaine III) and Kathleen I. Tremain of Rochester, Minnesota, to the Kathleen I. Tremaine Revocable Trust of Rochester. $237,300. Quit claim deed/individual to own trust.
8500N Hilltop Road from William J. Tremaine (AKA William J. Tremaine III) and Kathleen I. Tremaine of Rochester, Minnesota, to the William J. Tremaine III Revocable Trust of Rochester. $237,300. Quit claim deed/individual to own trust.
Janesville Road and Pine Street from Troop #675 Chicago Council Boy Scouts of America, Emerald Avenue Presbyterian Church of Chicago to On the Go LLC of Rhinelander. $0. Quit claim deed/adjudicated transfer by Wisconsin Circuit Court of Sawyer County.
Town of Couderay
6836N Jonans Road from Mary E. O’Rourke and John N. O’Rourke as trustees of the Mary E. O’Rourke Revocable Trust of Hopkins, Minnesota, to David J. Heller of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. $204,000. Quit claim deed/gift.
Town of Draper
3761W Indian Way from Kenneth L. Bonderud of Rosendale to Jonathon D. and Rachel Wussow of Stratford. $56,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Edgewater
From Julie Kenefick of River Falls to Julie C. Kenefick Revocable Trust of River Falls. $230,500. Assignment of land contract.
From John R. Kenefick of River Falls to Julie C. Kenefick Revocable Trust of River Falls. $230,500. Quit claim deed/husband and wife to trust.
Town of Hayward
Ginger Creek Pass from Robert C. Faber of Hayward to AB Land LLC of Hayward. $14,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
15251W County Highway B from David K. Froemel of Hayward to David K. Froemel of Hayward. $235,800. Quit claim deed/gift.
16062W Sawyer Road to Craig M. and Brianne A. Depew of Hayward to Hannah R. Woller of Hayward. $150,000. Warranty/condo deed/deed satisfaction of land contract.
16062W Sawyer Road from Hannah R. and Charles Woller of Hayward to Jordan and Nicole Petit of Hayward. $215,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
10333N Greenwood Lane from Todd M. and Janet T. Ramlet of Hayward to Angela T. Ewert of Hayward. $237,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Bear Moon Trail from Kay F. Guzzardo of Holcomb, Illinois, to Charles J. and Hannah R. Woller of Hayward. $53,500. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
15202W County Road B from Ella M. (AKA Marie Greene) Greene of Hayward to Manage Cabins LLC of Janesville. $129,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
15927W Company Lake Road from James V. Harris of Menomonie to Due North Wrestling LLC of Hayward. $65,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Hunter
7098N Buckhorn Road from Richard E. Rehfeldt Jr. of Rockford, Illinois, to Sedell G. Rehfeldt Trust of Rockford. $272,900. Deed in trust.
Town of Lenroot
XXX Simons Road from Marlene G. Paulsen of Arden Hills, Minnesota, to Denise L. Saxton of Loris, South Carolina. $0. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Ojibwa
9294W Scout Trail from Gary A (AKA Gary) Ness of Plymouth, Minnesota, to Jerome G. and Jane S. Matz of Tomahawk. $69,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
8969W Polish Road from James O and Sally J. Kingsley of Janesville to Paul A. and Jan. M. McEathron of Bruce. $105,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Aborne Road from Leslie C. Krueger Sr. of Berlin to Paul A. and Jan M. McEathron of Bruce. $33,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Polish Road from Daniel L. Sr. and Robin R. Granica of Ojibwa to Carl Granica of Ojibwa. $49,100. Quit claim deed/parent to child.
From Todd L. Czarnecki of Racine to Todd L. Czarnecki and Kimberly Z. Czarnecki Trust of Kenosha. $60,000. Warranty/condo deed/gift.
Town of Radisson
Brecke Lane from Frank Maratea of New Lenox, Illinois, to Ronald M. Hentz of St. Paul. $120,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Round Lake
Wren Lane from Gay A. Miller of Lakehead, California, to Martin and Lindsay Sather of Lakeville, Minnesota. $170,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Vacant land situated on North Pine Point Road from Sondra S. Niemann of Dallas, Georgia, to Johnson Bank of Racine. $108,100. Original sale.
10746W County Highway B from Jordan B. and Nicole P. Petit of Hayward to Scott G. Boeke of Hayward. $132,300. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
7388W Moose Lake Road from Timothy J. Wuebben of La Crosse to Michael J. and Kimberly S. Wuebben of Peoria, Illinois. $286,800. Quit claim deed/Timothy J. Wuebben and William J. Steckelberg interest in the property to Michael J. Wuebben and Kimberly S. Wuebben.
11925W Hildreth Road from Douglas D. Hastings of Burnsville, Minnesota, to Ann Hyzer of Janesville. $154,700. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
County Highway B from Greg and Rhonda Eisold of Hayward to Gregory A. and Rhonda L. Eisold of Hayward. $161,900. Quit claim deed/gift.
County Highway B from Big Pines LLC of Hayward to Eric C. and Bridget M. Roberts of Brown Deer. $344,400. Quit claim deed/gift.
Bethel Road from Lawrence T. and Dorothy Briggs of Hayward to Donald A. Anderson of Edina, Minnesota. $15,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Sand Lake
16643W Pine Ridge Condo Lane from Daniel D. Reese of Woodbury, Minnesota, to Kelly M. Reese Trust Agreement of Woodbury. $139,100. Quit claim deed/transfer to trust.
145 Spring Valley Drive from Rochelle Cossette of Bloomington, Minnesota, to Pinecone Lodge LLC of Bloomington, Minnesota. $330,800. Quit claim deed/gift.
Pank Road and Sand Lake Road from Daniel J. Gilbertson Revocable Living Trust of Cumberland to Jacob P. Westerhof Revocable Trust of McFarland. $100,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
4581N Sissabagma Road from Richard P. Kruck of West Allis to Cheryl and Michael Connor of Stoughton. $230,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Winter
Thompson Road from Terry D. Erickson of Winter to Scott A. Gunnufson of Winter. $15,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
From Wilbur Bauman of Terrace to Pamela Bauman of Terrace. $96,200. Transfer from husband to wife.
Cricket Lane from Kenneth A. Bjork of Colfax to William J. McBain Sr. of Ladysmith. $8,500. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Highway 70 from the estate of Orville E. Torgerson Jr. of Eleva to Lynn F. Scala of Winter. $190,000. Will, descent, survivorship.
Malm Road from the estate of Orville E. Torgerson Jr. of Eleva to Thomas K. Torgerson of Eau Claire. $230,000. Will, descent, survivorship.
Highway 70 from the estate of Oriville E. Torgerson Jr. of Elva to Todd J. Torgerson of Eleva. $99,000. Will, descent, survivorship.
7374W Fishtrap Lake Road from Gary E. Zeiter of Minooka, Illinois, to Dane Nasenbenny of La Grange, Illinois. $78,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
7244N Fishtrap Lake Road from the estate of Lea L. Johnansen of Winter to Nancy L. Melchert of Winter. $2,700. Quit claim deed.
Vacant lot from the estate of Gary Rogge of Bloomer to Deborah K. Rogge of Bloomer. $46,900. Transfer by affidavit.
Vacant lot from Deborah K. Rogge of Bloomer to Justin Eder of Bloomer. $46,900. Quit claim deed/gift.
Information extracted from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue database for real estate transfers from Dec. 14-18, 2020.
