3rd-ranked Canes win two; host home tourney

The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team, currently ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 2 by Wisconsin Prep Hockey, picked up two one-goal victories on home ice last weekend — first over Reedsburg-Wisconsin Dells-Mauston 4-3, then 3-2 over River Falls. The wins lifted the Canes’ season record to 10-2-1.
On Friday night, Cole Asp and Monte Goold scored goals in the third period as the Canes overcome a 2-1 deficit to defeat the RWD Cheavers 4-3. Goold’s goal at 6:53 of the third period proved to be the game winner. Logan Abric had 32 saves in the net as the Canes outshot the visitors 34-32.
“We came out a little flat on Friday against Reedsburg-Wisconsin Dells,” said Coach Rob Novak. “Our two Logans (Abric and Asp) played well. Logan Abric got the win in net and played solid, while Logan Asp came up with a big goal and had a nice assist on Monte Goold’s game winner.”
On Saturday afternoon, the Canes skated to a 3-0 lead over the River Falls Wildcats, but the visitors came back with two goals to make it close. The Canes outshot the Wildcats 32-18 and Nate Thomas had 18 saves. Blake Loder scored two goals to bring his team-leading total to 10.
“On Saturday we came out more focused and got out to a 7-0 advantage in shots in the first eight or nine minutes,” Novak said. “As the game went on I thought we wore down mentally and reverted back to some of our common mistakes from the night before. Nate Thomas got the win and came up with a few huge saves in the third period to help us hang on.”
This Friday and Saturday, the Hurricanes will host their annual home tournament at the Hayward Sports Center, with two games Friday evening followed by the third place and championship games on Saturday.
The Hurricanes will face off against Kettle Moraine-Mukwonago-Oconomowoc (KMMO) at 5 p.m. Friday. A game between Rice Lake and Cedarburg will follow about 7:30 p.m.
“KMMO plays a tough schedule and has a good team,” Novak said. “They will be one of the better teams we’ve played so far — possibly the best Wisconsin team we will have played to that point.
“Cedarburg is new to the tournament. They lost their first seven games of the season, but have now won their last four,” Novak said.
“Rice Lake rounds out the four-team field. They have a gritty team, with some young players leading the way in scoring.”
Hayward 1 1 2 4
Reedsburg 1 2 0 3
First period: Reedsburg 1:13, Danny Ely (Thomas Pfaff); Hayward 7:46, Logan Asp (Connor Abric, Riley Brennan).
Second period: Reedsburg 6:00, Ely (Pfaff); Reedsburg 15:27, Caden Brandt (Trevor Slaght, John Thrasher); Hayward 16:59, Cole Asp (Sam Bergum, Connor Abric).
Third period: Hayward 0:20, Cole Asp (Connor Abric, Gibson Walsh); Monte Goold 6:53 (Logan Asp, Riley Brennan).
Goalie saves: Logan Abric, Hayward, 9-14-6 (29); Cooper Oakes, RWD, 12-9-9-30.
Power plays: RWD-, 0-for-3; Hayward, 0-for-1.
Penalties: Hayward, 4 for 8 minutes; Reedsburg, 2 for 4 minutes.
Hayward 2 1 0 3
River Falls 0 1 1 2
First period: Hayward 3:43, Chase Briggs (Cade Delisle, Cole Asp); Hayward 9:00, Blake Loder (Cole Haack, Henry Droessler).
Second period: Hayward 0:27, Blake Loder (Haack, Sam Bergum), power play; River Falls10:36, Tye Kusilek (Joe Stoffel, Braedon Harer), PP.
Third period: River Falls 0:48, Max Rotsaert (Harer, Kusilek).
Goalie saves: Nate Thomas, Hayward, 6-4-6 (16); Andrew Aderman, River Falls, 7-8-14 (29).
Power plays: River Falls, 1-for-3; Hayward, 1-for-7.
Penalties: Hayward, 4 for 8 minutes; River Falls, 8 for 16 minutes.
