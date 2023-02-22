Radisson resident Mason Charles Forest, 31, has been charged by Sawyer County authorities with attempted first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse) and obstructing an officer in a Feb. 3 incident where he is alleged to have stabbed a 39-year-old male in an arm/shoulder, leg and foot with a hunting-type knife at the Get Hooked Bar and Grill on Hwy. 40.

A $25,000 cash bond was posted for Forest and he had his initial court appearance Feb. 17. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 27.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

