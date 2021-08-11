The community of Radisson will host its annual Harvest Festival Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15, with all events taking place at the ball park near Highway 40.
The events are:
Saturday, Aug. 14
8 a.m.: Pancake breakfast served by Whiskey Ridge Sports Shop and Processing; co-ed softball tournament begins
9 a.m.: Co-ed volleyball tournament begins
11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Classic car and truck show, registration at 10 a.m. There will be trophies for first, second and third places and Best of Show, with participant judging, door prizes and the grand prize of a half hog donated by Whiskey Ridge Sports Shop. Registration is $10, which includes lunch, with proceeds going to the Harvest Fest event.
4 p.m.: Truck pull (registration at 2 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.: Prince and Princess coronation for ages 5-12
Sunday, Aug. 15
8 a.m.: Pancake breakfast; co-ed softball and volleyball tournaments continue
10:30 a.m.: Parade registration at Whiskey Ridge
Noon: Radisson Harvest Fest parade
12:30 p.m.: Chicken dinner
12:30 p.m.: Music featuring Man2Man Band
4 p.m.: Cash raffle and other drawings
The contact persons for the festival are: Softball tournament, Brandon Heath, (715) 456-0731; volleyball tournament, Courtney Schmitz, (715) 567-0876; truck pull, Mike Suzan, (715) 609-9208; prince and princess contest, Natalie Heath, (715) 558-1506; car and truck show, Whiskey Ridge, (715) 945-2414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.