The community of Radisson will host its annual Harvest Festival Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14-15, with all events taking place at the ball park near Highway 40.

The events are:

Saturday, Aug. 14

8 a.m.: Pancake breakfast served by Whiskey Ridge Sports Shop and Processing; co-ed softball tournament begins

9 a.m.: Co-ed volleyball tournament begins

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Classic car and truck show, registration at 10 a.m. There will be trophies for first, second and third places and Best of Show, with participant judging, door prizes and the grand prize of a half hog donated by Whiskey Ridge Sports Shop. Registration is $10, which includes lunch, with proceeds going to the Harvest Fest event.

4 p.m.: Truck pull (registration at 2 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.: Prince and Princess coronation for ages 5-12

Sunday, Aug. 15

8 a.m.: Pancake breakfast; co-ed softball and volleyball tournaments continue

10:30 a.m.: Parade registration at Whiskey Ridge

Noon: Radisson Harvest Fest parade

12:30 p.m.: Chicken dinner

12:30 p.m.: Music featuring Man2Man Band

4 p.m.: Cash raffle and other drawings

The contact persons for the festival are: Softball tournament, Brandon Heath, (715) 456-0731; volleyball tournament, Courtney Schmitz, (715) 567-0876; truck pull, Mike Suzan, (715) 609-9208; prince and princess contest, Natalie Heath, (715) 558-1506; car and truck show, Whiskey Ridge, (715) 945-2414.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments