Town of Bass Lake
Adina Lake Drive, Lot 1, from Jill McDonald of Villa Rica, Georgia to David J. and Dawn M. Nelson of Myers, Florida. $53,500. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
6905N Thoroughfare Road from Terry M. and Jill M. Halbleib of Eau Claire to JJK Cabin LLC of Eau Claire. $507,500. Quit claim deed/gift.
Janesville Beach from Donald W. Boughton of Oregon to Boughton Revocable Trust of Oregon. $300. Grantor to trust.
7734N Chippewa Avenue from Mary J. Dillon of Hayward to Timothy J. Dillon of Hayward. $50,000. Abridgment of final judgment.
7899N Post Avenue from TB Investments LLC Hayward to Eric D. Minter and Megan L. Wiacek of Hayward. $140,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Draper
4926N Snuss Boulevard from Michael W. Munkelwitz of Beldenville to Keith Dahlstrom of Shell Lake. $38,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
9605N Old Grade Road from Mark A. and Linda K. Bergen of Holcombe to Dustin W. and Amy L. Kron of Dresser. $60,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Hayward
10702N Peninsula Road from C. Robert Stanhope Qualified Personal Residence Trust of Rochester, Minnesota to C. Robert Stanhope of Rochester, Minnesota. $1,325,000. Transfer to beneficiary of trust.
10702N Peninsula Road from C. Robert Stanhope of Rochester, Minnesota to 3JS Enterprises LLC of Rochester, Minnesota. $1,325,000. Quit claim deed/transfer to LLC by member.
9989N Grand Pines Lane from Grand Pines North Condominium Association of Prior Lake, Minnesota to Grand Pines Cabin of Elko, Minnesota. $40,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Peninsula Road from the Stoner Trust of Hayward to Herman and Anita Ebner Revocable Trust of Westminster, Colorado. $300,000. Original sale.
16176W Poppe Drive from Kellie L. Weber of Hayward to Michael R. Weber of Hayward. $207,600. Quit claim deed/deed is given pursuant to a judgment of divorce between the parties.
Town of Hunter
9063N River Road from Dennis D. and Ruth A. Aaron of Hayward to Dennis D. and Ruth A. Aaron of Hayward. $1,000. Quit claim deed/ parents to themselves and son.
8663W County Highway B from Linda Miller (AKA Linda K. Miller/Linda Fetzner) of Hayward to Linda K. and William T. Miller of Hayward. $98,100. Quit claim deed-individual to marital property.
½ 7089N Buckhorn Road from Donald T. Jr. and Cathy L. Perrault of Pleasant Prairie to Brian E. and Jennifer L. Crane of Mount Pleasant. $120,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Lenroot
11738N Eaton Road from Serio Trust of New Berlin to Kathleen Creel of New Berlin. $190,100. Transfer from trust to trustee.
Trout Hollows Trail from Gregory S. and Colleen R. Neff of Hayward to Matthew and Danielle M. Wheeler of Appleton. $30,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
11738N Eaton Road from Kathleen Creel from New Berlin to Jessica Zelinski of Muskego. $190,100. Quit claim deed/transfer from mother to daughter.
15803W Trout Hollows from Gregory S. and Collen R. Neff of Hayward to Kyle W. and Martha G. Courtright of Hayward. $495,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Hard Rock Circle from Travis W. Arndt of Juneau, Alaska to Duane C. Arndt of Hayward. $31,100. Quit claim deed/gift.
Vacant land on Brook Lane from Daniel Baron of Pimedale, Wyoming to Robert S. and Megan A. Butterfield of Deer Park, Illinois. $45,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Meteor
Deer Lake Road from Nicholas R. and Sarah Reinbold of Edina, Minnesota to Travis S. and Dena L. Boiteau of Chippewa Falls. $60,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Ojibwa
Vacant land on Dam Road from Rosi Dallman of Sun City, West Arizona to Christopher D. Larson of Cadott. $37,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Radisson
3888N Edwards Road from Jack B. Gauthier of Radisson to Shelley I. Suzan of Radisson. $107,900. Personal representative’s deed.
3901N Edwards Road from Shelley I. Suzan of Radisson to Sheila CP Gauthier of Radisson. $107,900. Warranty/condo deed/gift.
Majka Lane from Terry M. Bogenrief of Stone Lake to John W. Fischer of Hayward. $26,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Highway 40 from Donald R. Muellner of Radisson to James Schultz of Radisson. $10,000. Quit claim deed/original sale.
Town of Round Lake
Honeysuckle Lane from Great Lakes Logging LLC of Rice Lake to Timothy A. Hageny Sr. of Hayward. $190,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
9918N Honeysuckle Lane from Timothy A. Hageny of Hayward to Matthew R. Casper of Green Bay. $209,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
11194N Meadowlark Avenue from Daniel L. Bertelsen of Wauconda, Illinois to Bertelsen Family Trust of Wauconda, Illinois. $22,500. Personal representative’s deed property to the Bertelsen Family Trust April 25, 2009.
11194N Meadowlark Lane from Daniel Bertelsen, successor trustee of the Bertelsen Family Trust of Wauconda, Illinois to Daniel L. Bertelsen of Wauconda, Illinois. $22,500. Beneficiary of trust.
11194N Meadowlark Lane from Daniel L. Bertelsen of Wauconda, Illinois to Allen Hutton of Madison. $22,500. Quit claim deed.
McClaine Road from Rose M. Frisch of Hayward to Todd S. Frisch of Brookfield. $39,300. Quit claim deed/gift.
Moose Lake Property from Mark and Rose Frisch of Hayward to Todd S. Frisch of Brookfield. $281,200. Quit claim deed/gift.
10852N Clear Lake Drive, Unit 3, from Timothy R. Lawlor of La Crescent, Minnesota to Timothy R. Lawlor and Anne M. Lawlor Family Trust of La Crescent, Minnesota. $65,900. Transfer to trust.
10852N Clear Lake Drive, Unit 4, from Timothy R. Lawlor of La Crescent, Minnesota to Timothy R. Lawlor and Anne M. Lawlor Family Trust of La Crescent, Minnesota. $65,000. Transfer to trust.
Town of Sand Lake
4661N Black Mallard Lane from Roger W. Ramseier of Chippewa Falls to Roger and Catherine Ramseier Revocable Living Trust of Chippewa Falls. $11,900. Quit claim deed/ transfer to trust.
Town of Spider Lake
Roscoe Road from Midwood Family Trust of Des Plaines, Illinois to Blake M. and Nancy C. Latta of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. $241,000. Original sale.
12463N Reel Livin Drive from Matthew R. and Jane F. Pfleger of Hayward to Kroll’s Northwoods LLC of Hayward. $560,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
Town of Weirgor
From the Claude C. Bartlett and Betty J. Bartlett Revocable Trust of Exeland to Mark A. Bartlett Sr. of Exeland. $43,600. Trust to trustee.
Town of Winter
Thornapple Grade from Richard Jez of Bruce to Richard F. Jez of Bruce. $174,700. Quit claim deed/husband to wife.
From John A. Custer of Helenville to John A. Cabranes of Mount Pleasant. $23,788. Original sale.
Village of Radisson
XXX 20 ¼ Street from Keith C. and Tina E. Gordon of Temecula, California to Jeney A. Roberts of Luck. $3,200. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
City of Hayward
10717N First Avenue from Tali R. Johnson of Hayward to Jonathan Grassel of Hayward. $235,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
10564 Main Street from John E. and Bonnie J. Anderson of De Pere to 10564 Main LLC of Tucson, Arizona. $145,000. Warranty/condo deed/original sale.
10778W Wittwer Road from Rose M. Frisch of Hayward to Todd S. Frisch of Brookfield. $193,400. Quit claim deed/gift.
15908W 2nd Street from Edward J. Pejka of Hayward to Amanda Taylor of Hayward. $41,500. Land contract/original sale.
Information extracted from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue database for real estate transfers from May 3-7, 2021.
