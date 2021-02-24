Monday, Feb. 15

0104: Suspicious vehicle, Mosquito Brook Rd/Birkie.

0244: Alarm, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

0426: EMS call, LCO Club House, Bass Lake Township.

0623: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27 & Stone Hill Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0652: Fire call, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.

0826: 911 hang up, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.

0903: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Radisson Township.

1051: Jail complaint, Fifth St; SWSO, Hayward.

1244: Welfare check, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

1252: Jail complaint, Fifth St; SWSO, Hayward.

1321: 911 hang up, Haskin Rd., Hayward.

1502: Animal, Skunawong Ln., Bass Lake Township.

1526: Disabled vehicle, Railroad St. & Main St., Hayward.

1536: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Sand Lake Township.

1539: Harassment, Third St., Hayward.

1652: EMS call, Hwy. W., Winter Township.

1749: Wanted person, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.

1828: Fire call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1848: Vehicle in ditch, Airport Rd., Hayward.

1913: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. H & Ashegon Fire Ln., Radisson Township.

1954: Assist citizen, Hwy. 63, Kwik Trip, Hayward.

2052: EMS call, SWSO Jail, Hayward.

2212: Suicidal person, Park Rd., Hayward.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

0049: Building/area check, Agency Rd., 16 Plex.

0354: Suspicious person, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

0359: Suspicious person, Giiwedin, Bass Lake Township.

0430: Suspicious person, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.

0757: Assist motorist, Hwy. B, Hayward.

0821: Assist another agency, Hwy. B, Hayward.

0833: Fraud, Fishtrap Lake Rd., Winter Township.

0926: Unwanted subject, Agency Rd.

0929: Theft, Reinke St., Galaxie; Apt. 3, Hayward.

1049: Retail theft, Do It Best, Hayward.

1136: Suspicious person, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1139: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1321: Trespass, Grant Ave., Village of Exeland.

1431: Vehicle theft, Skunawong Ln., Bass Lake Township.

1434: Theft retail, Kwik Trip, Hayward.

1630: EMS call, Rocky Point Ln., Sand Lake Township.

1646: EMS call, Sunset Bay Ln., Bass Lake Township.

1716: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1830: Assist another agency, Hwy. 63 & Boy’s Camp Rd., Hayward.

2054: Welfare check, Round Lake School Rd. & Hwy. B, Hayward.

2101: EMS call, Tiger Cat Rd., Round Lake Township.

2135: Suspicious vehicle, Logan Ln., Hayward.

2325: Suspicious person, Hwy. 63; S&J, Hayward.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

0048: Domestic disturbance, Home St., Radisson.

0217: Building/area check, Agency Rd., 16 Plex.

0714: EMS call, Michigan Ave, Hayward.

0758: Jail complaint, Hayward.

0835: Building/area check, Blackberry Ln., Bass Lake Township.

0954: Criminal damage to property, Intermediate School, Hayward.

1034: Welfare check, Kadlec Rd., Hayward.

1040: Welfare check, Indian Trail Rd., Hayward.

1102: EMS call, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1144: Truancy, 5th St., Hayward.

1236: Fire call, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1409: Fire call, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1433: Harrassment, Clover Rd., Draper Township.

1545: EMS call, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake Township.

1550: Property damage accident, Chippewa Trail & Bender Rd., Hayward.

1608: Welfare check, Florida Ave., Hayward.

1649: Harassment, Hwy. B, Hayward.

1650: Harassment, Drytown, Bass Lake Township.

1909: EMS transfer bls, Hwy. 77; HAMH, Hayward.

1932: Accident property damage only, Polish Rd., Weirgor Township.

2043: Disturbance, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

2124: EMS call, Blodgett Rd., Out of County.

2200: Vehicle in ditch, Round Lake School Rd & Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake Township.

Thursday, Feb. 18

0021: Juvenile runaway, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

0149: Building area/check, Agency Rd.; 16 Plex.

0726: Theft retail, Hwy. 27-DJ’s, Sand Lake Township.

0801: Jail complaint, Hayward.

0817: Reposession, California Ave., Hayward.

0841: Assist another agency, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.

0921: Property damage accident, Hwy. 48 & Hwy. C, Meteor Township.

0935: Fire call, Hwy. S, Round Lake township, Hwy. S.

0949: Fire call, Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.

0953: Fraud, LCO Credit.

1045: Paper service attempt, Amerivue, Hayward.

1057: EMS call, Hwy. 77; HAMH, Hayward.

1129: Truancy, Hayward Primary School, Hayward.

1131: Truancy, Hayward Middle School.

1513: Paper service attempt, Agency Rd.

1537: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. K, Hayward.

1554: Hit-run accident, Main St., Hayward.

1620: EMS call, West Ln., Hayward.

1705: Property damage accident, Dave Ave., Hayward.

1708: Driving complaint, Round Lake School Rd. & School House Circle, Bass Lake Township.

1737: Disturbance, Hall of Fame Dr. & Hwy. B, Hayward.

1815: Suspicious vehicle, Frost Ave., Sand Lake Township.

1834: Death investigation, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1857: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63/Hayward Rd., Out of County.

1900: Welfare check, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.

1924: Property damage accident, Metcalf Rd., Hayward.

2050: Wanted person, Hwy. B & Hwy. K, Hayward.

2127: Intoxicated driver, Pine Knoll Rd., Hunter.

2132: Vehicle in ditch, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.

2353: Theft, Schoolhouse Cir., Bass Lake Township.

Friday, Feb. 19

0330: EMS call, Nor Wis Rd., Bass lake Township.

0431: Noise complaint, Main St., Hayward.

0824: Paper service attempt, Signor Dr.

0838: Sexual assault, Janesville, out of county.

0852: Paper service attempt, Chief Lake Rd., Hayward.

0938: Paper service attempt, Leos Rd., Lenroot Township.

1000: Juvenile alcohol, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

1201: EMS call, Railroad St., Hayward.

1216: Road hazard, Hwy. 27 & Hwy. B, Hayward.

1302: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1326: Keep peace, Vista Village.

1337: Paper service attempt, McClain Ave., Winter.

1438: Sexual assault, Guard St., Hayward.

1449: Fraud, Williams Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1521: Vehicle in ditch, Hospital Rd & Airport Rd.

1617: Building/area check, Miller’s Market.

1654: EMS call, Hwy. F & Chapel Rd., Edgewater Township.

1714: Fraud, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.

1716: Keep the peace, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

1721: Restraining order violation, McClain Ave., Winter.

1729: Restraining order violation, Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.

1858: Trespass, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.

1913: Paper service attempt, Day Care Dr., Hayward.

2005: Theft, Hwy. 27; Walgreens, Hayward.

2011: EMS call, Helsing Rd., Ojibwa Township.

2019: EMS call, Haskins Rd., Hayward.

2049: Suspicious person, Park Rd.-Edelweiss Motel, Hayward.

2229: Fire alarm, Sissabagama Rd., Sand Lake Township.

2249: Burglary, Hwy. 63.

2342: Fire alarm, Sissabagama Rd., Sand Lake Township.

Saturday, Feb. 20

0238: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Herman Rd., Bass Lake Township.

0309: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.

0358: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 27; Northern Pine Inn, Hayward.

0624: Intoxicated person, School House Ln., Bass Lake Township.

0638: Alarm, Aborne Rd., Ojibwa Township.

1151: Alarm, Moonahanis Dr., Spider Lake Township.

1240: Suspicious person/circumstance, Borrie Rd.

1252: Road hazard, Hwy. 77 & Pit Rd., Round Lake Township.

1304: Child custody, Roynona Rd., Hayward.

1306: Cark-deer accident, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1314: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 77 & Night Hawk Ln., Round Lake Township.

1322: Fire call, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.

1343: Disturbance, Hwy. 63; Lot 46, Hayward.

1419: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1432: Assist another agency, Frost Ave & 1st St., Sand Lake Township.

1456: EMS call, Lake Rd., Out of County.

1513: EMS call, Lindholm Dr., Hayward.

1600: Assist citizen, Fifth St., SWSO, Hayward.

1624: EMS call, Hwy. H.

1833: Fight, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1904: Paper service attempt, Day Care Dr., Hayward.

2057: Paper service attempt, Beaver Creek Rd., Hunter Township.

2153: EMS call, Flat Creek, Hayward.

2219: EMS call, Hayward.

2308: EMS call, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.

Sunday, Feb. 21

0526: EMS call, Hwy. K & Grindstone Ave., Bass Lake Township.

0537: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.

07:00: Suspicious person, Hwy. F & Allendale Dr., Sand Lake Township.

0814: Car-deer accident, Hwy. T, Lenroot Township.

0820: EMS call, Hwy. 27/Barnes Rd., out of county.

0842: Vehicle in ditch, Rathke Rd. & Hwy. B, Winter Township.

1046: Suspicious person, Hwy. F & Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.

1105: Carbon monoxide, School House Circle, Bass Lake Township.

1249: EMS call, Miller Rd., Lenroot Township.

1250: Criminal damage to property, Davis Ave., Hayward.

1325: Assist citizen, Pfeifer Rd., Lenroot Township.

1440: Civil matter, Hwy. 63; Cenex, Hayward.

1554: EMS call, Stone Lake Rd., Sand Lake Township.

1638: Civil matter, Lilly Pad Ln., Hayward.

1646: Vehicle in ditch, Thoroughfare Rd. & Hwy. E, Bass Lake Township.

1654: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1729: EMS call, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.

1756: Child custody, Roynona Rd., Hayward.

1854: Paper service attempt, Beaver Creek Rd., Hunter Township.

1903: Paper service attempt, Day Care Dr., Hayward.

2007: Suicidal person, HAMH, Hayward.

2027: Fire call, Rickco Ln., Hayward.

2054: Welfare check, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

2334: Harassment, Flat Creek Inn, Hayward.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments