Monday, Feb. 15
0104: Suspicious vehicle, Mosquito Brook Rd/Birkie.
0244: Alarm, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
0426: EMS call, LCO Club House, Bass Lake Township.
0623: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 27 & Stone Hill Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0652: Fire call, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.
0826: 911 hang up, Hwy. 77, Lenroot Township.
0903: EMS call, Hwy. 27/70, Radisson Township.
1051: Jail complaint, Fifth St; SWSO, Hayward.
1244: Welfare check, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
1252: Jail complaint, Fifth St; SWSO, Hayward.
1321: 911 hang up, Haskin Rd., Hayward.
1502: Animal, Skunawong Ln., Bass Lake Township.
1526: Disabled vehicle, Railroad St. & Main St., Hayward.
1536: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Metcalf Rd., Sand Lake Township.
1539: Harassment, Third St., Hayward.
1652: EMS call, Hwy. W., Winter Township.
1749: Wanted person, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.
1828: Fire call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1848: Vehicle in ditch, Airport Rd., Hayward.
1913: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. H & Ashegon Fire Ln., Radisson Township.
1954: Assist citizen, Hwy. 63, Kwik Trip, Hayward.
2052: EMS call, SWSO Jail, Hayward.
2212: Suicidal person, Park Rd., Hayward.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
0049: Building/area check, Agency Rd., 16 Plex.
0354: Suspicious person, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
0359: Suspicious person, Giiwedin, Bass Lake Township.
0430: Suspicious person, Giiwedin Dr., Bass Lake Township.
0757: Assist motorist, Hwy. B, Hayward.
0821: Assist another agency, Hwy. B, Hayward.
0833: Fraud, Fishtrap Lake Rd., Winter Township.
0926: Unwanted subject, Agency Rd.
0929: Theft, Reinke St., Galaxie; Apt. 3, Hayward.
1049: Retail theft, Do It Best, Hayward.
1136: Suspicious person, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1139: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1321: Trespass, Grant Ave., Village of Exeland.
1431: Vehicle theft, Skunawong Ln., Bass Lake Township.
1434: Theft retail, Kwik Trip, Hayward.
1630: EMS call, Rocky Point Ln., Sand Lake Township.
1646: EMS call, Sunset Bay Ln., Bass Lake Township.
1716: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1830: Assist another agency, Hwy. 63 & Boy’s Camp Rd., Hayward.
2054: Welfare check, Round Lake School Rd. & Hwy. B, Hayward.
2101: EMS call, Tiger Cat Rd., Round Lake Township.
2135: Suspicious vehicle, Logan Ln., Hayward.
2325: Suspicious person, Hwy. 63; S&J, Hayward.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
0048: Domestic disturbance, Home St., Radisson.
0217: Building/area check, Agency Rd., 16 Plex.
0714: EMS call, Michigan Ave, Hayward.
0758: Jail complaint, Hayward.
0835: Building/area check, Blackberry Ln., Bass Lake Township.
0954: Criminal damage to property, Intermediate School, Hayward.
1034: Welfare check, Kadlec Rd., Hayward.
1040: Welfare check, Indian Trail Rd., Hayward.
1102: EMS call, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1144: Truancy, 5th St., Hayward.
1236: Fire call, Trepania Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1409: Fire call, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1433: Harrassment, Clover Rd., Draper Township.
1545: EMS call, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake Township.
1550: Property damage accident, Chippewa Trail & Bender Rd., Hayward.
1608: Welfare check, Florida Ave., Hayward.
1649: Harassment, Hwy. B, Hayward.
1650: Harassment, Drytown, Bass Lake Township.
1909: EMS transfer bls, Hwy. 77; HAMH, Hayward.
1932: Accident property damage only, Polish Rd., Weirgor Township.
2043: Disturbance, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
2124: EMS call, Blodgett Rd., Out of County.
2200: Vehicle in ditch, Round Lake School Rd & Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake Township.
Thursday, Feb. 18
0021: Juvenile runaway, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
0149: Building area/check, Agency Rd.; 16 Plex.
0726: Theft retail, Hwy. 27-DJ’s, Sand Lake Township.
0801: Jail complaint, Hayward.
0817: Reposession, California Ave., Hayward.
0841: Assist another agency, Water Tower Ln., Hayward.
0921: Property damage accident, Hwy. 48 & Hwy. C, Meteor Township.
0935: Fire call, Hwy. S, Round Lake township, Hwy. S.
0949: Fire call, Round Lake School Rd., Hayward.
0953: Fraud, LCO Credit.
1045: Paper service attempt, Amerivue, Hayward.
1057: EMS call, Hwy. 77; HAMH, Hayward.
1129: Truancy, Hayward Primary School, Hayward.
1131: Truancy, Hayward Middle School.
1513: Paper service attempt, Agency Rd.
1537: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 77 & Hwy. K, Hayward.
1554: Hit-run accident, Main St., Hayward.
1620: EMS call, West Ln., Hayward.
1705: Property damage accident, Dave Ave., Hayward.
1708: Driving complaint, Round Lake School Rd. & School House Circle, Bass Lake Township.
1737: Disturbance, Hall of Fame Dr. & Hwy. B, Hayward.
1815: Suspicious vehicle, Frost Ave., Sand Lake Township.
1834: Death investigation, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1857: Driving complaint, Hwy. 63/Hayward Rd., Out of County.
1900: Welfare check, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.
1924: Property damage accident, Metcalf Rd., Hayward.
2050: Wanted person, Hwy. B & Hwy. K, Hayward.
2127: Intoxicated driver, Pine Knoll Rd., Hunter.
2132: Vehicle in ditch, Gurno Lake Rd., Bass Lake Township.
2353: Theft, Schoolhouse Cir., Bass Lake Township.
Friday, Feb. 19
0330: EMS call, Nor Wis Rd., Bass lake Township.
0431: Noise complaint, Main St., Hayward.
0824: Paper service attempt, Signor Dr.
0838: Sexual assault, Janesville, out of county.
0852: Paper service attempt, Chief Lake Rd., Hayward.
0938: Paper service attempt, Leos Rd., Lenroot Township.
1000: Juvenile alcohol, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
1201: EMS call, Railroad St., Hayward.
1216: Road hazard, Hwy. 27 & Hwy. B, Hayward.
1302: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1326: Keep peace, Vista Village.
1337: Paper service attempt, McClain Ave., Winter.
1438: Sexual assault, Guard St., Hayward.
1449: Fraud, Williams Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1521: Vehicle in ditch, Hospital Rd & Airport Rd.
1617: Building/area check, Miller’s Market.
1654: EMS call, Hwy. F & Chapel Rd., Edgewater Township.
1714: Fraud, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.
1716: Keep the peace, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
1721: Restraining order violation, McClain Ave., Winter.
1729: Restraining order violation, Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.
1858: Trespass, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.
1913: Paper service attempt, Day Care Dr., Hayward.
2005: Theft, Hwy. 27; Walgreens, Hayward.
2011: EMS call, Helsing Rd., Ojibwa Township.
2019: EMS call, Haskins Rd., Hayward.
2049: Suspicious person, Park Rd.-Edelweiss Motel, Hayward.
2229: Fire alarm, Sissabagama Rd., Sand Lake Township.
2249: Burglary, Hwy. 63.
2342: Fire alarm, Sissabagama Rd., Sand Lake Township.
Saturday, Feb. 20
0238: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27 & Herman Rd., Bass Lake Township.
0309: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63 & Hospital Rd., Hayward.
0358: Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 27; Northern Pine Inn, Hayward.
0624: Intoxicated person, School House Ln., Bass Lake Township.
0638: Alarm, Aborne Rd., Ojibwa Township.
1151: Alarm, Moonahanis Dr., Spider Lake Township.
1240: Suspicious person/circumstance, Borrie Rd.
1252: Road hazard, Hwy. 77 & Pit Rd., Round Lake Township.
1304: Child custody, Roynona Rd., Hayward.
1306: Cark-deer accident, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1314: Disabled vehicle, Hwy. 77 & Night Hawk Ln., Round Lake Township.
1322: Fire call, Hwy. K, Bass Lake Township.
1343: Disturbance, Hwy. 63; Lot 46, Hayward.
1419: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1432: Assist another agency, Frost Ave & 1st St., Sand Lake Township.
1456: EMS call, Lake Rd., Out of County.
1513: EMS call, Lindholm Dr., Hayward.
1600: Assist citizen, Fifth St., SWSO, Hayward.
1624: EMS call, Hwy. H.
1833: Fight, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1904: Paper service attempt, Day Care Dr., Hayward.
2057: Paper service attempt, Beaver Creek Rd., Hunter Township.
2153: EMS call, Flat Creek, Hayward.
2219: EMS call, Hayward.
2308: EMS call, Wisconsin Ave., Hayward.
Sunday, Feb. 21
0526: EMS call, Hwy. K & Grindstone Ave., Bass Lake Township.
0537: Car-deer accident, Hwy. 63 & Phipps Rd., Lenroot Township.
07:00: Suspicious person, Hwy. F & Allendale Dr., Sand Lake Township.
0814: Car-deer accident, Hwy. T, Lenroot Township.
0820: EMS call, Hwy. 27/Barnes Rd., out of county.
0842: Vehicle in ditch, Rathke Rd. & Hwy. B, Winter Township.
1046: Suspicious person, Hwy. F & Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake Township.
1105: Carbon monoxide, School House Circle, Bass Lake Township.
1249: EMS call, Miller Rd., Lenroot Township.
1250: Criminal damage to property, Davis Ave., Hayward.
1325: Assist citizen, Pfeifer Rd., Lenroot Township.
1440: Civil matter, Hwy. 63; Cenex, Hayward.
1554: EMS call, Stone Lake Rd., Sand Lake Township.
1638: Civil matter, Lilly Pad Ln., Hayward.
1646: Vehicle in ditch, Thoroughfare Rd. & Hwy. E, Bass Lake Township.
1654: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1729: EMS call, Klinger Rd., Weirgor Township.
1756: Child custody, Roynona Rd., Hayward.
1854: Paper service attempt, Beaver Creek Rd., Hunter Township.
1903: Paper service attempt, Day Care Dr., Hayward.
2007: Suicidal person, HAMH, Hayward.
2027: Fire call, Rickco Ln., Hayward.
2054: Welfare check, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
2334: Harassment, Flat Creek Inn, Hayward.
